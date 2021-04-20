$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

