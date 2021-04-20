101,940 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,940 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

