1,021,722 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,021,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.38% of Yelp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 408,844 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after buying an additional 393,953 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $7,406,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.22 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

