106,672 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.27. 10,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,533. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

