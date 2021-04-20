10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 11.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of 10x Genomics worth $28,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.20. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $203.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,287,670.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,932,419. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

