$119.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce sales of $119.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.90 million. Tenable reported sales of $102.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $515.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $523.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $612.33 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Truist boosted their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

TENB stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,148 shares of company stock valued at $18,284,415 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $28,157,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Tenable by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.