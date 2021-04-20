$12.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce sales of $12.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.51 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $49.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.34 billion to $51.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.52.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 255,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 73,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 29.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

