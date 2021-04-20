1,204,498 Shares in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,204,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,510,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of Corcept Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,203 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

