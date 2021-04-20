$166.27 Million in Sales Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will report $166.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.00 million and the highest is $171.54 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $165.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $693.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $694.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. NV5 Global has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

