$18.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $18.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.64 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $73.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.95 billion to $78.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.91 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

