1inch (1INCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $791.87 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. 1inch has a market capitalization of $791.87 million and $166.73 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for $5.05 or 0.00008972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1inch has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00092260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00642649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

