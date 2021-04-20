1Million Token (1MT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78,313.00

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, 1Million Token has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. 1Million Token has a total market cap of $839,141.04 and $78,313.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1Million Token coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006032 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000135 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1Million Token Profile

1Million Token is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins. 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1Million Token’s official website is 1milliontoken.org

