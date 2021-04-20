1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) & Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Head to Head Comparison

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Provident Financial pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and 1st Constitution Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $46.98 million 2.66 $7.69 million $1.01 16.65 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 2.89 $13.63 million $1.68 11.46

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. 1st Constitution Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 14.53% 5.34% 0.58% 1st Constitution Bancorp 19.11% 9.18% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Provident Financial and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Financial currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.85%. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.12%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Provident Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans. The company also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; commercial real estate loans; and commercial construction financing to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of February 2, 2021, the company operated 25 banking offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury and Toms River, and New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

