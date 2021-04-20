$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $13.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $200,785.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

