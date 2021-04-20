$2.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post earnings of $2.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the lowest is $2.79. Adobe reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $11.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

ADBE stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.52. 43,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,920. Adobe has a 52-week low of $325.21 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.68 and its 200 day moving average is $478.31. The stock has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

