204,350 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $23.04. 204,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,990,723. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.