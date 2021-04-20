$209.09 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce sales of $209.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.30 million. PetIQ posted sales of $186.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $939.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.90 million to $957.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

PetIQ stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

In other PetIQ news, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $52,785,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock worth $55,733,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $24,010,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.