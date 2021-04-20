250,762 Shares in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,319,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of PS Business Parks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.79 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

