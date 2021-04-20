$254.46 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $254.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.30 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $244.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXS opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.