264,166 Shares in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 264,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $4,421,000.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

RADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.