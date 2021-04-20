28,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

