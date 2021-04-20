$284.15 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report $284.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.70 million and the highest is $288.60 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $249.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.