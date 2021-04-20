$29.41 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report sales of $29.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the lowest is $28.70 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $114.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.64 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $116.04 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $118.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $506.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

