-$3.65 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the lowest is ($6.43). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($9.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($10.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($5.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.86) to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822,434. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

