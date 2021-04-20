36,192 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,907. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42.

