381,493 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 381,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,733,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of GATX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $44,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at $595,385.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $223,425.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NYSE:GATX opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $101.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.