38,197 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $445,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.44. The company had a trading volume of 376,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,542. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.45 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

