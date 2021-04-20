42,706 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

FUTU stock opened at $177.92 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.81 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

