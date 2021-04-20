$45.62 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report $45.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.75 million to $46.50 million. The Marcus posted sales of $159.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $453.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.13 million to $467.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $722.07 million, with estimates ranging from $721.90 million to $722.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Marcus by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.93. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.