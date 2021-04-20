4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,402.80

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,402.80 ($31.39) and traded as low as GBX 2,390 ($31.23). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,390 ($31.23), with a volume of 12,239 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,933.33 ($38.32).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,470.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,402.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £671.26 million and a PE ratio of 298.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

In other news, insider Charles John Brady purchased 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

