4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr Sells 1,806 Shares

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92).

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,357.27 ($30.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,470.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,402.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £662.06 million and a PE ratio of 298.75. 4imprint Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,933.33 ($38.32).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

