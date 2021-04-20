52,060 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,401,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.57. 531,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,269,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

