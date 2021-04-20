$59.50 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report sales of $59.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.69 million. HealthStream posted sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $246.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.50 million to $247.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $263.31 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $268.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

