$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce sales of $6.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $24.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $47,163,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 306,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

