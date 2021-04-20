$636.62 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report sales of $636.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.63 million to $660.47 million. Copart posted sales of $550.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.
In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
