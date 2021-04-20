$636.62 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report sales of $636.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.63 million to $660.47 million. Copart posted sales of $550.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

