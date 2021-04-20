6,498,830 Shares in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,498,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.35% of Colony Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNY opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

