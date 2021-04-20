$66.44 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post $66.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.27 million and the highest is $68.54 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $270.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.78 million to $274.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $279.29 million, with estimates ranging from $276.33 million to $281.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 282.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

