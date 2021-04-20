66,714 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Purchased by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.44. 258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,015. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45.

About VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

