66,714 Shares in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Purchased by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.44. 258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,015. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

