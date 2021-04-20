$7.07 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to announce sales of $7.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.71 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,580,368.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,550. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

