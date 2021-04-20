$7.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post $7.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.75 billion and the highest is $9.69 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $27.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $35.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

NYSE:PAA opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

