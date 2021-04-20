$71.25 Million in Sales Expected for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will report $71.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.90 million. Rocky Brands reported sales of $55.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year sales of $372.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $454.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $406.60 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $506.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCKY shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

RCKY opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,814,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

