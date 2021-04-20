$720,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post $720,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $6.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $13.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $77.78 million, with estimates ranging from $66.29 million to $86.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kadmon by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $637.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

