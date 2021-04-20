$75.50 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $75.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $295.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $301.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $297.40 million, with estimates ranging from $281.38 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 214.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.