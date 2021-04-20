$816.16 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to post sales of $816.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $813.16 million and the highest is $819.15 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $753.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $784.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

NOMD stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 16.6% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 67,805 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 574,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after buying an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,047,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

