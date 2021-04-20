$84.44 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to announce $84.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $82.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $331.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.47 million to $333.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $336.53 million, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $336.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis acquired 2,300 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STBA opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

