869,161 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 869,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,760,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.80% of Hawaiian Electric Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

