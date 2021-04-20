888 (LON:888) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $303.88

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.88 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 415 ($5.42). 888 shares last traded at GBX 408 ($5.33), with a volume of 748,297 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on 888 shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Get 888 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 364.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.88. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

About 888 (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.