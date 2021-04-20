890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:OCAX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:OCAX) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 253,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 103,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

About 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:OCAX)

OCA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York.

