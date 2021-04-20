8PAY (8PAY) Market Capitalization Tops $3.90 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. 8PAY has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $183,996.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8PAY has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00272455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.00994904 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.44 or 0.00674270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,322.95 or 1.00086628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

