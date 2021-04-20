8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Up to $32.60

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.60, but opened at $33.52. 8X8 shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 6,114 shares traded.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,400.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Insiders sold 18,810 shares of company stock valued at $656,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $58,486,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

